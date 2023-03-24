Credit Suisse Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.
NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.
NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
