Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CS opened at $0.87 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after buying an additional 7,442,369 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

