Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of CS opened at $0.87 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after buying an additional 7,442,369 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
