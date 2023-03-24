Critical Analysis: BRC (BRCC) & Its Rivals

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BRC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 BRC Competitors 177 1199 1524 30 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 104.53%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 102.08%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.82 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 111.40

BRC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC peers beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

