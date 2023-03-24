Critical Analysis: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80% Taseko Mines -6.58% 0.35% 0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -36.38 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.46 -$19.98 million ($0.07) -21.85

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

