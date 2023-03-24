Critical Survey: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albireo Pharma and Aclaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma $40.58 million 22.52 -$34.03 million ($6.72) -6.57 Aclaris Therapeutics $29.75 million 18.27 -$86.91 million ($1.33) -6.13

Albireo Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma 0 6 1 0 2.14 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.64%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Albireo Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albireo Pharma and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma -228.51% -97.13% -46.89% Aclaris Therapeutics -292.11% -41.71% -33.86%

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Albireo Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

