Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

CRKN opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.80. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 482.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Stories

