Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.
Crown Stock Down 0.8 %
CCK stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.
Institutional Trading of Crown
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
