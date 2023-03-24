CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.