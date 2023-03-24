DA Davidson Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Read More
