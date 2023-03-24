Daniel R. Tereau Sells 10,741 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $181.65.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
