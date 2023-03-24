Daniel R. Tereau Sells 10,741 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $181.65.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.