Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.38) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Danone Stock Down 0.2 %

EPA BN opened at €56.11 ($60.33) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.45.

About Danone

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

