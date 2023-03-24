Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.38) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Danone Stock Down 0.2 %

EPA BN opened at €56.11 ($60.33) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.45.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

