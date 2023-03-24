Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

