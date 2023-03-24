David Matthew Feinberg Sells 3,997 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Electric Power alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.