Dawson James Comments on Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HILS)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillstream BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Hillstream BioPharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Hillstream BioPharma stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILSGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.