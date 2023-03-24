Dawson James Comments on Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillstream BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Hillstream BioPharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance
Hillstream BioPharma stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillstream BioPharma (HILS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.