Dawson James Comments on Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Dawson James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillstream BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Hillstream BioPharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Hillstream BioPharma stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

