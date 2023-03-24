Desjardins Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.