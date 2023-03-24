Desjardins Weighs in on Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.