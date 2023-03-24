Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.