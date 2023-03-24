Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
