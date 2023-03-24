DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $43.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

