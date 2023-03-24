Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

