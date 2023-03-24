Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Martin Keith Thomas Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,333.05).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 93.35 ($1.15) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.22. The firm has a market cap of £906.81 million, a P/E ratio of -80.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

