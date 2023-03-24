DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $83.67 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

