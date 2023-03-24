DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,042 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.98 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

