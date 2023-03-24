DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 220,038 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,038 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.