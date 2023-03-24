DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,483 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,339 shares of company stock worth $25,747,150. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

NET stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

