DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,669 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

