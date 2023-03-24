DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,962 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

