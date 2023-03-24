DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,503 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

