DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQH opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

