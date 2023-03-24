DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in APA were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

