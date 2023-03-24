DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $93.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

