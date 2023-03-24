DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

