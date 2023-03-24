DNB Asset Management AS Buys 106,968 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $488,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

