DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,700 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

CAG stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

