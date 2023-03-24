DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,318 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

