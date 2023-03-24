DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.86.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $213.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

