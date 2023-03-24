DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 302.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.