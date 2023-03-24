DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

