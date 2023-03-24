DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.02 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $65.34 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Live Nation Entertainment

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.