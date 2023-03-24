DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alcoa by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

