DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

