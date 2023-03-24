DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Avantor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.