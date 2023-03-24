DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in News were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in News by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in News by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.