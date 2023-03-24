DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 761,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.