DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

