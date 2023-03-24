DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.55 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.