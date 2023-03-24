DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.77 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.