DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.86 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 584.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,113 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.