DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $207.14 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.