DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TSN stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

