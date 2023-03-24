DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

NYSE RJF opened at $91.31 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

